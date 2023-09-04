Shiv Sena Demands Strict Action Against Udhayanidhi Stalin In A Letter To Mumbai Police

The faction of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has authored a letter to Mumbai Police demanding action against DMK minister and MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin over his derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Categorising junior Stalin's remarks as hate speech against the Hindu community, the Shiv Sena has urged the joint commissioner of Mumbai Police to initiate strict action against Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Shiv Sena leader Rrahul Narain Kanal in a letter addressing Satyanarayan Chowdhary, joint commissioner in Mumbai Police has asked him to take action against the Tamil Nadu Minister for his 'Eradicating Sanatan Dharma' remark. Kanal in his letter has said that the remarks of Udhayanidhi Stalin were intentional. He urged that anyone making “such statements against any religion is pure intent of spreading hatred and hurting sentiments at large”. The Shiv Sena leader urged the Mumbai Police to take strict action. In his letter addressed to the joint CP he urged to “take strict legal action against any such irresponsible statements and strict action should be initiated against such individuals intentionally trying to spread hatred for political gains.”



Image- Letter by Shiv Sena to Mumbai Police

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister in his government, had stoked a controversy by calling for eradicating Sanatan Dharma, equating the religion with that of dengue, malaria and COVID-19. He had said in his speech that abolition of the religion would not help rather it needs to be eradicated.

While an FIR has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks by the Delhi Police on the complaint of Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal, Stalin remains defiant. The DMK minister, despite this, has remained defiant on his 'Sanatan Dharma shouldn't just be opposed, but eradicated' remark, by saying that he stands by what he said. "I will stick to my views," he said while talking to the Republic on Monday. He justifies his remarks by suggesting that he was advocating for bringing in equality and social justice by eradicating Sanatan Dharm and practices.