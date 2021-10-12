The Shiv Sena on Tuesday has demanded that military action should be taken against terrorists after five soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir. In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that revenge must be exacted five times the fatality of soldiers in the face-off with terrorists. It added that after the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan sympathisers have been emboldened.

"Terrorists are trying to create an environment where people from different faiths cannot enter the Valley," it said

Seeking retribution, the Shiv Sena also said that the current situation and the violent incidents in the valley, give a feeling of whether the situation is becoming like the one in the 1990s during the Kashmiri Pandits exodus.

"The Indian minds will not get peace till the time terrorists who killed the five soldiers are pulverised," the party added in its editorial. "Before the blood of the five soldiers killed in the Surankote encounter dries, revenge must be exacted five times the soldiers (panch ka pachchis) killed," it added.

J&K: Five Indian Army soldiers martyred in Poonch

In a tragic event, five Indian Army soldiers were martyred on Monday after search and cordon operations were launched in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district. The search and cordon operations soon led to an encounter with terrorists. The Indian Army in its statement added that the operation was launched after inputs of terrorist infiltration was received. Additional enforcement was rushed to the spot to ensure no further injuries and to nab the terrorists. Taking the advantage of the dense forest area of the DKG, the terrorists opened fire at the Indian Army.

With PTI inputs