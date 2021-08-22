Shiv Sena Does A U-turn On Partition Remembrance Day, Echoes Congress Citing 'old Wounds'

After backing the Centre for observing the 'Partitions horrors remembrance day', Shiv Sena on Sunday, reversed its stance echoing ally Congress - 'What good is it reigniting old wounds?'. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena MP Sanjay Raut condemned Godse's act of killing Mahatma Gandhi, but added 'What if he had killed Jinnah instead?'. In a bizarre analogy, Raut argued that had Jinnah been killed instead India would not have to observe 'Partition remembrance Day' itself.

Sena takes a 'U-turn' on Partition

Sena argued, "What will happen remembering the pain of Partition? The only way to heal this is to join the land which was separated from us due to Partition. Everyone wants India to be undivided like before. While this does not seem possible, hope remains alive. If PM Modi wishes Akhand Bharat, we welcome it. But what will he do to 11 crore Muslims of Pakistan?".

On similar lines, Congress too had condemned the PM's decision linking his announcement of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In an official statement, the Congress party contended that the PM was invoking Pakistan and partition because he had no real achievements to showcase. It stated, "The PM has again started preparations for a partition. It seems he wants to repeat the (politics of) cremation ground and Muslim burial ground as the UP elections are approaching. When elections are not there, he loves Pakistan. When elections come, he seeks refuge in the name of Pakistan".

Congress highlighted the fact that PM Modi had written a letter conveying his greetings on March 23 which is celebrated as 'Pakistan Day'. According to Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, this was hugely problematic as the Muslim League had passed a resolution calling for the creation of a separate Pakistan during its annual session on March 22-24, 1940. He also opined that BJP had not followed up on its tough narrative with Pakistan citing the PM's visit to the neighbouring country in 2015 and the Centre's move to involve ISI in the Pathankot attack probe.

PM Modi announces Partition horrors remembrance Day

On August 14, as Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. The two nations were split on the eve of 14 August, 1947 as the British rulers relinquished control of the two colonies, ushering Independent India and East & West Pakistan - leading to riots in which lakhs were displaced, thousands injured and killed on both sides.