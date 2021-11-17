In a veiled dig at BJP, Shiv Sena alleged that "fake Hindutvawadis" committed the Amravati violence in order to win the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut conceded that the bandh called by Mumbai based-Raza Academy to protest against the alleged violence in Tripura was unwarranted. At the same time, he downplayed its role citing that it did not have the organizational capability to indulge in stone-pelting.

Writing on the 9th death anniversary of ex-Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Sanjay Raut remarked, "Violence was carried out. Raza Academy is an organization that is limited to distributing pamphlets. They do not have the strength to indulge in violence and stone-pelting. Even then, it was not correct to give a bandh call in Maharashtra owing to the incident in Tripura. Fake Hindutvawadis burnt Amravati taking advantage of the bandh. If Balasaheb was alive, that useless Raza Academy would not have dared to distribute pamphlets pertaining to the Bandh and the masks of the fake Hindutvawadis in Vidarbha would have peeled off."

"There is an attempt to instigate Hindu-Muslim riots to win the Uttar Pradesh election. Keep your politics to your state. Why did you burn Maharashtra for this- the Shiv Sena supremo would have asked this question with the ferocity of a whip," the Sena MP added.

Amravati violence

On November 12, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati city, over 8,000 thousand people gathered outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Owing to the violence during the BJP protest, curfew was clamped in Amravati city for four days and internet services were shut down.

Subsequently, former BJP Minister Anil Bonde, Amravati Mayor Chetan Gawande and multiple other BJP leaders were arrested on Monday for allegedly inciting the violence. Later in the day, there were granted bail by a local court. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane lodged a police complaint against Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and office-bearers of Raza Academy over their alleged involvement in the incident. Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting on Tuesday, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the Amravati violence a "conspiracy" to spread unrest and polarise minorities.