Shiv Sena Dubs Satyendar Jain's Arrest 'political Vendetta'; Seconds 'Himachal Poll' Angle

Throwing its weight behind incarcerated AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Shiv Sena accused the BJP of using the ED for political vendetta. Penning an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut contended that the central agency takes action against leaders who don't follow BJP's diktat. Referring to the example of MVA leaders facing the ED heat, Raut indicated that BJP will also have to face the music once the opposition comes to power at the Centre.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "It has become a game for the ED to arrest politicians and Ministers and send them summons. ED also arrested two Ministers in Maharashtra- Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. Another Minister- Anil Parab is facing an inquiry. Hasan Mushrif is also being threatened in the name of ED. Eknath Khadse's son-in-law is also in ED custody."

Seconding AAP's allegation, the Shiv Sena MP affirmed, "Elections are going to take place in Himachal Pradesh. Satyendar Jain was given the responsibility for the party and elections in the state. Jain had put up a challenge for BJP in Himachal. That's why BJP sent him to jail in an 8-year-old case using the ED."

"We have repeatedly hinted that we won't rest until we turn the tables on BJP as far as their game of political vendetta is concerned. Today, BJP might feel cool owing to the 'Wankhede' pattern in ED but they will face the brunt tomorrow. Action can be taken against Ministers like Satyendar Jain, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh but them not getting bail is vendetta. One Minister of AAP has also been arrested. This isn't good," he added.

ED arrests Delhi Home Minister

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. At present, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. In April, the central agency attached property worth Rs.4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the Delhi Minister's kin and companies.