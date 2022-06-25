Shiv Sena Empowers Uddhav Thackeray With 6 Resolutions At National Executive Meet

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions amid the political turmoil in the party due to the rebellion of Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. The Uddhav Thackeray faction has warned the Shinde camp against using the name of his father and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has also stated that strict action will be taken against the rebel MLAs and those who use Balasaheb's name. The National Executive also authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take all decisions related to the party, including action against rebels.

Six resolutions passed in the Shiv Sena meeting

Shiv Sena will follow the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray is authorised to make all decisions of the party.

Sena will fight all elections under Uddhav's name.

Strict action will be taken against the rebel MLAs.

Shiv Sena will not compromise with the ideology of a united Maharashtra.

No one will have the right to use the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

During the meeting, Thackeray said that rebels can do whatever they want and he won't interfere in their matter. "They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," he said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at rebel leaders, saying "If you want to ask for votes using a name, use your father's name, don't use Shiv Sena's father's name."

"People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership," he added.

'Not quit Shiv Sena, just a separate group': Shinde camp

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who has been appointed as spokesperson by the Eknath Shinde camp, said that the rebels have not left Shiv Sena and are a separate group. He stated that their camp possesses a two-thirds majority and Eknath Shinde is their leader.

Ruling out merging with any other party, Kesarkar said that their faction demands different recognition. He said that if their faction doesn't get recognition then they will go to court and prove their existence and numbers. "We have numbers, but we respect CM Uddhav Thackeray, we won't speak against him. We must follow the path on which we fought Assembly elections."