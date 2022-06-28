Shiv Sena Expels Ex-Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde For 'anti-party Activity'

Shiv Sena, on the orders of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, announced the expulsion of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, who is currently the Thane district coordinator, for engaging in anti-party activities, the party informed via a press release.

The development comes after pro-Eknath Shinde supporters, under the leadership of his son Shrikant Shinde, gathered in large numbers to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray government in Thane on June 25, violating the prohibitory orders in place due to the imposition of Section 144. Moreover, Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena's Thane district President and Eknath Shinde loyalist, stepped down from the party post on June 26.

Uddhav's appeal to Sena Camp MLAs: 'You are still in Shive Sena at heart'

In his appeal to the Shinde camp, CM Uddhav stated, "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me."

"As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. Get rid of the confusion. there will be a sure way to it. We will sit together and find a way out of it. Do not fall into the trap of someone's mistake, the respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere, if you come forward and speak, the way will be paved. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Come in, take a look and enjoy" the Naharashtra Chief Minister added.

