Shiv Sena Factions To Square Off In Assembly Bypoll On Nov 3 Amid Election Symbol Tussle

Even as Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray vie for control of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission announced the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly seat. This seat fell vacant in May after the untimely demise of Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke who has been winning here since 2014. While the election will be held on November 3, the counting of votes is scheduled for November 6. This will mark the first occasion when Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde-BJP combine will contest against each other at the Assembly level since the collapse of the MVA government.

Reportedly, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction is likely to field Ramesh Latke's wife Rutuja for the bypoll. On the other hand, BJP hinted that Murji Patel will be the joint candidate of the ruling alliance. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar commented, "On the occasion of Andheri East Assembly by-election, Election Central Office was inaugurated today at Andheri East. It was seen that BJP and Shinde group alliance candidate Murjibhai Patel had a lot of support from the locals". The result of this bypoll also might have a bearing on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Tussle between Shiv Sena factions

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM. The SC has allowed the EC to decide on which group is the 'real Shiv Sena'.