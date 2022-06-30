Shiv Sena Gloats Over Renaming Spree Even As Uddhav Resigns; 'BJP Has Nothing Left To Say'

Even as Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM, Shiv Sena gloated over the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad in the final Cabinet meeting of the MVA government. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut took a dig at BJP for questioning the delay in taking the aforesaid decisions. After even Congress and NCP backed the Sena's proposal, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. Raut asserted that BJP had nothing left to say after the MVA's move.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Recently, the opposition party in the state questioned why the Thackeray government is scared of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. In reality, they should answer why this good work was not done during Fadnavis'tenure in power. The Thackeray government found a solution to all problems of Sambhajinagar from the water issue to renaming. Finally, decisions have to be taken respecting the sentiments of the people. The issue of renaming Osmanabad as Dharashiv was also pending for many days."

"Shiv Sena was formed to protect the rights of the sons of the soil. It unfurled the saffron flag symbolising the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the world. It didn't let any harm befell Maharashtra's self-respect. Shiv Sena always respected the sentiments of the people. The pride of Maharashtra increased and the Thackeray government shone because of the decisions pertaining to Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv and D.B.Patil. The opponents have nothing left to say," the Shiv Sena MP added.

'History can't be changed'

Aurangabad was a prominent Mughal city in the Deccan region and derives its name from the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The demand for renaming this city stems from the fact that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was tortured to death by Aurangzeb. Meanwhile, AIMIM did not take kindly to the renaming of Aurangabad citing that Uddhav Thackeray took this decision at the end of his tenure as CM because he has no other achievement to showcase.

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel told the media, "He remembered Sambhaji Maharaj. They politicised the announcement made 25-30 years ago and made it a poll plank. He took this decision today as he was going to lose his chair. I want to tell Uddhav Sahab and Shiv Sena that history can't be changed. Names can be changed. When you have nothing to show, you are leaving by setting an example of dirty politics. The people of Aurangabad will decide what the name of Aurangabad will be."