'Shiv Sena Has Lost Majority In Maharashtra' Says JDU Leader; 'CM Uddhav Should Resign'

As the number of MLAs in the Uddhav Thackeray camp continued to dwindle, Janata Dal (United) national president Ravi Ranjan demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday. Pointing out that Shiv Sena has lost the majority in the state Assembly, Ranjan said CM Uddhav Thackeray should tender his resignation.

"There is no majority with Uddhav Thackeray in the Vidhan Sabha. Most of his MLAs have left him. Uddhav should now resign. He does not have the numbers. This happened because the Shiv Sena leadership committed some mistakes," JDU's Ranjan opined.

At least 50 MLAs, including 37 of the Shiv Sena have been camping at Guwahati's Raddison Blue hotel for the past 48 hours, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi into crisis. The team of rebels is led by state minister Eknath Shinde who is demanding that the party break ties with NCP and Congress, and join hands with BJP.

Though Uddhav Thackeray did not concede to the demand, he offered to tender his resignation, provided that Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai and make such a demand face-to-face.

Uddhav-led govt on the brink of collapse?

Earlier today while speaking to Republic, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister, Eknath Shinde, stated that his group of rebel MLAs represented the real Shiv Sena. Indicating the near-collapse of the MVA government, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, Shinde revealed that a decision will be taken after a meeting with rebels today.

In the wake of his rebellion, Uddhav-led Shiv Sena sacked Shinde as the party's Legislative leader in the Assembly and appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place. However, the rebel faction passed a resolution retaining Shinde as their group leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip in place of Sunil Prabhu.

Prabhu had sent letters to the rebels, asking them to attend the legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening or otherwise, face action under the anti-defection law. Notably, as two-thirds of Shiv Sena's Legislative Party is now with Eknath Shinde, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to the rebel MLAs.