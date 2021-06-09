Shiv Sena Hawks 'personal Relations' Amid Buzz Over Maharashtra CM Uddhav Meeting PM Modi

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed that it has always valued personal relations irrespective of political affiliation. It further said that Tuesday's one-on-one meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of personal relations as well as protocol. The meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan - i.e. an emissary each from the MVA parties.

CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

The 'personal' meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi had set political circles abuzz against the backdrop of Shiv Sena severing ties with its oldest ally BJP after Maharashtra Assembly elections in October 2019 and forming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the NCP and Congress.

While responding to this buzz, The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday had said that there was nothing wrong in having such interaction, adding sarcastically that he had not gone to meet Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in the editorial said, "The Chief Minister's Delhi visit was not for political reasons. Those who see politics in it...let them be happy with their thinking. There will be a lot of speculations over this meeting. We only hope that Maharashtra's pending issues with the Centre get resolved soon."

The editorial further said that Uddhav Thackeray had led a delegation of his cabinet colleagues comprising his deputy Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader, and Congress' Ashok Chavan to meet Modi and discuss issues pertaining to the state. During the 90-minute interaction, Thackeray also had a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, it added.

While taking a dig at the BJP leadership in Maharashtra, the editorial said that people should try to understand the "nature of the Modi-Thackeray relationship" in the context of the meeting. "We do not doubt that the mood was good and the meeting took place in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," it said. "The present Chief Minister of Maharashtra is of the firm opinion that the state should get its rightful share," the editorial added.

(Image: Twitter- @CMOMaharashtra)