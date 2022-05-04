Shiv Sena Hits Back At Raj Thackeray With Counter Video Of Balasaheb On Loudspeaker Row

Shiv Sena on Wednesday hit back at MNS Chief Raj Thackeray a day after he released a video of his late uncle Balasaheb Thackeray wherein the former Shiv Sena chief is heard backing the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. Taking a dig at Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena shared a counter video of Balasaheb addressing a rally and slammed his nephew for copying his style and poor leadership.

In the video, Balasaheb Thackeray can be heard saying, "I used to speak in my style, people say someone copied it, which means tomorrow if I speak in my style you will say that I copied their style. I remember a joke, during an exam, one student submitted a blank paper, and another student complained that he has submitted a blank paper. The examiner asked what is your problem, then the student who complained said even I have submitted a blank paper. Tomorrow you will say that I copied him. What is there to copy from a blank paper? Style is okay, but thoughts are important. I first raised the issue of Marathi when you were not even born the whole nation has been ruined. My nephew (Raj Thackeray) made a remark. What misled his brain? He doesn't know the leadership". Pointing out at some previous rally, Balasaheb asked, "Was the ground full of people like this?" This is leadership. This is Shivswarup. This is called unity and these are the real Shiv Sainiks".

Raj Thackeray shares video of Balasaheb promising removal of loudspeakers

Raj Thackeray shared his late uncle Balasaheb's video wherein the latter made a poll promise in the undated video which is presumably from the early 1990s, when the party was yet to form a government in Maharashtra. This comes in stark contrast to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's position which has described the loudspeaker row as BJP's conspiracy to create tensions in the state and destabilise the MVA government.

In the video, Balasaheb Thackeray can be heard saying, "The day my government comes to power in the state, we will not leave any stone unturned to stop public namaz. Religion should be such that it should not obstruct national development. It should not cause a nuisance to people. If someone is annoyed by the Hindu religion, they should come and tell me. We are ready to make arrangements in this regard. Loudspeakers from mosques will be removed."

Raj Thackeray reiterates ultimatum on loudspeaker

The MNS chief proclaimed that the ‘Aandolan will continue’ if the loudspeakers are not removed. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Raj Thackeray issued statements concerning the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and asserted that his party would move ahead with its agitation. Furthermore, he stated that the battle would not stop until the demands are met. On May 1, repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume from May 4.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.