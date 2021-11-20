Shiv Sena Hits Out At Centre After Farm Laws Repeal Announcement; 'arrogance Gets Crushed'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, the Shiv Sena has taken a dig at the Centre. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena has described the announcement as 'defeat of arrogance of power'. Moreover, it also claimed that the decision was taken due to the upcoming elections and the BJP's defeat in the recently-held by-polls in 13 states. Additionally, the Shiv Sena also referred to the Centre's decision by citing the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"After realising that the farmers won't end their protest and sensing BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the Modi government decided to repeal the laws. This is a victory of the farmers' unity," the Saamana editorial said. "Mahabharata and Ramayana teach us that arrogance ultimately gets crushed, but the fake Hindutvawadis seemed to have forgotten this and launched an attack on truth and justice like Ravana," the Shiv Sena added.

The ruling party in Maharashtra has opined that the Centre should 'shun its arrogance' and take the opposition parties into confidence for the welfare of the country before passing any laws in the future. It also hit out at the Centre and remarked that the farmers were labelled as Khalistanis, Pakistanis and terrorists. It also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to condole the deaths of farmers who were mowed down by a union minister's son.

"Despite all this, the farmers did not budge from their demand of the withdrawal of the laws that were in the interest of the private sector and capitalists. As many as 550 farmers died during the protests. A Union minister's son crushed farmers under his vehicle at Lakhimpur Kheri, but PM Modi did not even condole their death," it said.

'Farm laws to be repealed': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of Guru Parab and said that a section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. In addition, he also requested the protesting farmers to head home. Moreover, the Prime Minister informed that in order to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. PM Modi's huge announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Image: PTI/ANI