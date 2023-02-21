'Shiv Sena Is In Right Hands': Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Nihar On EC's Decision

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Nihar Thackeray, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, opposed Uddhav Thackeray's remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the poll body recognised Eknath Shinde's faction as real Shiv Sena and allowed it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Uddhav on Monday, February 20 demanded that EC should be dissolved. "The Election Commission's order is wrong. Supreme Court is the last ray of hope," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, alleging that the name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) of his party have been stolen.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Nihar, who is a lawyer by profession and represented the Shinde faction before EC, said, "As far as Uddhav Thackeray is concerned, he has lost the legacy of his own father. Making such allegations against the Election Commission which is an antity under the constitution of India, this is not called for or correct. If he is not satisfied with orders of EC, he has provision to file an appeal...To be honest, the order of EC has considered all points. I don't see why there should be such comments against Election Commission."

He said that after the Election Commission's order, Shiv Sena is in the right hands. "The legacy of my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray will be taken forward the right way by Eknath Shinde," Nihar added.

On the Uddhav faction calling the Shinde group 'thief and traitor', Nihar said, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to comment."

Thackeray faction moves SC against EC's decision

Earlier in the day, the Uddhav Thackeray faction on February 20 approached the Supreme Court challenging EC's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the petition. The CJI, however, refused to pass any order.

"The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through a proper process," the bench said.

The petition contended EC erred in holding that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, and proceedings under the Symbols Order operate in different spheres and that disqualification of MLAs is not based on cessation of membership of a political party.