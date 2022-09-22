'Shiv Sena Isn't A Private Limited Company': Eknath Shinde Launches Big Attack On Uddhav

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena state unit chiefs in Delhi. Locked in a tussle with his predecessor, Shinde asserted that Shiv Sena was not a 'private limited company'. This was perceived as a dig at the dominance of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya in the party. Justifying the rebellion in Shiv Sena, he lamented that the party president joined hands with NCP and Congress owing to his 'greed' for the CM's post.

Eknath Shinde remarked, "The people were in disbelief that we formed a government with NCP and Congress against whom we fought for many years. Balasaheb Thackeray had said that NCP and Congress are our enemies and if we have to ally with them, I will shut down my shop. Unfortunately, for the sake of getting the CM's chair, BJP was kept aside and an alliance was formed with NCP and Congress. Many people had opposed it."

"We will not violate the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We will never betray the trust of the people. We will never betray those who have supported us. This party is not a private limited company. We are doing the work of taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. If you consider the office-bearers and workers of your party as your servants, no one will tolerate it. Because thousands and lakhs of our workers have rendered sacrifices. You don't have the right to call it your fiefdom," he asserted.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.