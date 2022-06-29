Shiv Sena Issues First Response On Guv's Floor Test Directive, Alleges 'contempt Of Court'

Issuing its first response to the floor test directive issued by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena questioned the move on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned how the floor test can take place when the Supreme Court has deferred the disqualification proceedings of the 16 rebel MLAs to July 11. Maintaining that the matter is subjudice, Chaturvedi alleged contempt of court. The crisis was triggered on June 21 when a number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party including Eknath Shinde left Maharashtra in opposition to Shiv Sena's alliance with Congress and NCP.

This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting final hearing in the SC. https://t.co/TXYwmHS4Jd — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 29, 2022

Governor orders floor test

In a massive development a day earlier, the Maharashtra Governor ordered a floor test in the Assembly on June 30. This came after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs put forth this demand citing that 39 out of 55 rebel Sena legislators have withdrawn support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had also refused to stay the floor test on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House". A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements on this occasion.

The number game

As things stand, BJP has 106 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly followed by Shiv Sena (55), NCP (55) and Congress (44). Apart from 13 Independents, MLAs of smaller parties will also determine the fate of the state government if a floor test takes place. These include Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), AIMIM (2), Prahar Janshakti Party (2), Jansurajyashakti Paksh (1), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (1), CPI(M) [1], Peasants and Workers Party of India (1), Samajwadi Party (1), Swabhimani Paksha (1) and MNS (1).

Currently, one seat is vacant due to the demise of Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke. Moreover, NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are languishing in jail. Thus, the strength of the Maharashtra Assembly has been reduced to 285. Even if the Eknath Shinde camp MLAs stay from voting, MVA will struggle to clear the floor test.