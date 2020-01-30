Shiv Sena Keeps Mum Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' Attack On PM Modi

While Shiv Sena has kept mum over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sena sources have revealed to Republic TV stating that "Rahul Gandhi should refrain from making such comments." However, former Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant while speaking to Republic TV refused to comment on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, January 30, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said, "An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

Read: 'If PM Modi is Lord Ram, Shah is Hanuman': Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes divine comparison

He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He (Godse) loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win."

Read: Big Embarrassment: NCP's Ahwad says Indira Gandhi choked democracy; 'Agreed,' replies BJP

Congress' 'Godse' attack on the economy

Last year in November, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had slammed the Modi government after the drop in the GDP growth rate and said, "Failed Modinomics and a Pakoda economic vision has sunk Indian economy into deep economic recession."

Taking to Twitter and referencing the ongoing controversy over Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Nathuram Godse, the Congress leader had further said: "The BJP is celebrating because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double-digit growth levels."

Read: 'Pawar' play? BJP hints at NCP chief's role in Raut & Ahwad's anti-Indira Gandhi remarks

Read: In pre-Budget attack, Shiv Sena takes up delayed payment of allowance to army personnel