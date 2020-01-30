The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shiv Sena Keeps Mum Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' Attack On PM Modi

Politics

While Shiv Sena has kept mum over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' attack on PM Modi, Sena sources have revealed stating that he should refrain from making such comments.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:

While Shiv Sena has kept mum over Rahul Gandhi's 'Godse' attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sena sources have revealed to Republic TV stating that "Rahul Gandhi should refrain from making such comments." However, former Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant while speaking to Republic TV refused to comment on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, January 30, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said, "An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

Read: 'If PM Modi is Lord Ram, Shah is Hanuman': Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes divine comparison

He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He (Godse) loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win." 

Read: Big Embarrassment: NCP's Ahwad says Indira Gandhi choked democracy; 'Agreed,' replies BJP

Congress' 'Godse' attack on the economy

Last year in November, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had slammed the Modi government after the drop in the GDP growth rate and said, "Failed Modinomics and a Pakoda economic vision has sunk Indian economy into deep economic recession."

Taking to Twitter and referencing the ongoing controversy over Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Nathuram Godse, the Congress leader had further said: "The BJP is celebrating because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double-digit growth levels." 

Read: 'Pawar' play? BJP hints at NCP chief's role in Raut & Ahwad's anti-Indira Gandhi remarks

Read: In pre-Budget attack, Shiv Sena takes up delayed payment of allowance to army personnel

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA