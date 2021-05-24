Shiv Sena Lashes Out At Guv Koshyari Over Delay In Acting On Cabinet's 12 MLC Nominations

Lashing out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the delay in nominating 12 cabinet-recommended MLCs to the Legislative Council, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday, mused had the govt file had been 'stolen by a ghost'. Saamana suggested that the Raj Bhavan must perform a 'Shanti yagna' at the soonest to find the cabinet recommendations, which have been lying with the Governor for the past six months. The High Court recently pulled up Koshyari saying, "He must decide it either way".

Sena: 'Ghost stole cabinet MLC recommendations'

In the editorial Saamana compared Koshyari's slow-paced working to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's 'pro-active' style, commenting that 'What happened to the file, sir?'. Stating that activist Anil Galgali had filed an RTI in the matter, Sena was astonished when the Governor's office replied that 'if there was no such file, how can we provide any information?'. Calling the delay an unconstitutional move by the Governor, by keeping 12 council seats empty for six months, Sena reasoned that this was due to no time limit on the nomination as per law.

MVA finalises list of 12 nominees

On November 6, 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra finalized the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to nominate to the legislative council 12 members from the fields of literature, art, science, cooperative movement, and social service on the recommendation of the state government. As per sources, actor and former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, Vijay Karanjkar, and Nitin Bangude Patil have been selected from the Shiv Sena quota.

Sources added that ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse, former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge, and Anand Shinde have been chosen by NCP. On the other hand, Congress has reportedly shortlisted AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Rajni Patil, spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain, and Aniruddha Vankar. While the cabinet has handed over the recommendations on November, the Governor has not decided on any of these nominations yet. Koshyari has previously delayed confirming Uddhav Thackeray's nomination citing COVID reasons.