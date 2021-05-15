Shiv Sena Lauds MP CM Shivraj Chouhan's Pension For COVID Orphans; Urges States To Follow

Lauding BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh for announcing a monthly pension for COVID orphans, Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that this could be a 'role model' for other states. Via its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena said that any amount of praise for Chouhan's decision to give Rs 5000/month to children whose parents or guardians have passed away due to COVID was less. Sena lamented the loss of the many adults due to COVID leading to several children left bereft of guardians.

Sena praises Shivraj Chouhan

Claiming it was the act of 'humanity in governance, Sena highlighted several instances like floods, earthquakes, terror attacks which had made kids orphans. Stating that during the COVD pandemic, several children were unaware of their parents/guardians' death, and hence it was the government's duty to take up such kids' responsibility. Urging all state and Central governments to take care of such children, Sena took a dig at BJP over the construction of the Central Vista project, which it termed 'needless'. It stated that the government which was unable to save these children's parents must protect them, while thanking Shivraj Chouhan's govt.

Shivraj govt adopts COVID orphans

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide free education and a pension of Rs 5,000 per month to children whose parents died of COVID-19, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. The CM assured that his government will take care of those who lost their earning members during the pandemic. Children have lost their parents, while aged people are left alone as those taking care of them died due to the viral infection, noted the CM.

"We will provide education free of cost to the children who have lost their parents. They will be provided free ration even if they are not eligible for it. Our government will stand by such children and families and provide Rs 5,000 pension per month to them," he said. He said many aged people have lost their children adding, "We can't leave such persons alone. They are now the responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh government".

Similarly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance for children orphaned due to COVID-19 and families where the breadwinner has passed away. Expressing solidarity with those who have lost their dear ones to the novel coronavirus, he assured them that the Delhi government shall take care of the education and upbringing of children. He also urged neighbours and relatives of such families that please take care of such children.