Lauding Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi's valorous fight against the UP police at Lakhimpur, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, likened her to late PM Indira Gandhi - her grandmother. In his editorial 'Rok Thok' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut argued that Vadra's detainment had made BJP high command lose their sleep and UP govt sweat. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by UP police for 36 hours while enroute to Lakhimpur from Lucknow to meet kin of farmers who were mowed down allegedly by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra.

Raut lauds Priyanka Gandhi's struggle

"Like a tigress roaming in the jungle at night, Priyanka Gandhi's valour shook the UP police. People in Delhi also must have not slept and the state govt started sweating. The nation felt that in the dark, a bolt of lightning - like Indira (Gandhi) - once again struck. When she was jailed in Sitapur, she swept the guest house. Those who have taken thousands of photos 'cleaning' under Swachh Bharat mission, they were swept away by her one sweep," wrote Raut.

Likening Vadra's arrest to that of her grandmother, he added, "44 years ago, on 3 October 1977, Indira Gandhi was arrested from Delhi and was taken to Haryana. On the way at a rail crossing, she jumped from the police van and sat on dharna refusing to budge. Thousands of Congress workers had gathered raising slogans 'Indira ji aap aage badho', which led to Indira Gandhi being let go without arrest. From Hathras to Lakhimpur, haven't Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi displayed this same quality which Indira ji did? Only time will tell. At a time when the Opposition seems in disarray at a national level, Priyanka Gandhi's struggle is important.".

Priyanka Gandhi detained

The 49-year-old Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Sitapur police station along with Deepender Hooda while she was enroute to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers. She was asked not to go to Lakhimpur as section 144 had been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area. Apart from Vadra and Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad were detained enroute to Lakhimpur. Akhilesh Yadav - who refused house arrest and tried to move towards Lakhimpur was also detained by UP police along with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

While being detained, without a warrant, an FIR or arrest, Vadra was spotted sweeping the guest house - as a mark of silent protest. Vadra alleged that she was not allowed to seek legal help as she had not been arrested. Later, after 36 hours, she was freed and along with Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Deepender Hooda, she met the deceased farmers' kin. UP police have arrested three people including Ashish after eight were killed in Lakhimpur on last Sunday in clashes between farmers and BJP workers.