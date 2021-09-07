Shiv Sena Leader Bhavana Gawali's Associates Refuse To Appear Before ED In Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned two persons associated with Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali's 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust' in connection with an alleged money laundering case. However, the two did not appear before the Directorate citing personal reasons and asked for 15 days of time. It is pertinent to mention here that recently ED had conducted searches across 9 locations in Maharashtra in connection with Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's companies.

ED summons two with links to Shiv Sena

Mahila Utkarsh Trust

Initially, the Mahila Utkarsh Trust was registered as a trust with the charity commissioner however it was registered as a company under Section 8 of the Companies' Act a few years ago. The charity was initiated with non-profit objectives of promoting trade, arts, charity, education, sports and other activities. Reportedly, the trust runs Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan’s Ayurved College, Hospital and Research Centre in Washim, among other institutions.

ED raids Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's companies

Earlier, on August 30, ED had conducted searches across 9 locations in Maharashtra in connection with Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's companies in Yavatmal-Washim. The firms had come under scanner after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Sena MP had embezzled 100 crores during her 22-year tenure as an MP of the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. The BJP had lodged a complaint against Bhavana Gawali with the ED, CBI and the IT Department stating that they had 'strong evidence' in the case.

Kirit Somaiya attacked after raising allegations

After the BJP leader raised concerns over alleged irregularities over Shiv Sena leader's firm, he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers when he was on his way to investigate Bhavana Gawali's company in Risod town of Wasim district. Somaiya was going to visit Shri Balaji Sahkari Particle Board Limited run by the Sena MP. As per sources, the BJP leader's car was attacked after miscreants pelted stones and threw ink on it. A case was registered against 32 persons including 28 Shiv Sena workers.

(With ANI inputs)