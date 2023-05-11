Shiv Sena Leader Hints At Next Blow To Thackeray Faction, 'Many MLAs To Now Join Us Now'

After Supreme Court, now Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has given a massive trouble-maker statement for the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. In a big statement, Kesarkar has claimed that after the apex court's verdict in favour of the 'real Shiv Sena' led by Eknath Shinde, the remaining MLAs from the Thackeray faction will also join the Shinde camp.

"Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant is in touch with Thackeray faction MLAs who will join us soon. A number of people who were waiting for this judgement will openly join the real Shiv Sena," said Kesarkar adding that Uddhav Thackeray compromised on his father's political ideology by forming a government in alliance with the NCP and Congress.

"Everybody believes in the thinking of Bal Thackeray, and his political thinking was kept aside to form a government with NCP and Congress. We welcome the decision and if anyone is not happy with the decision, they can approach the court," Kesarkar added.

SC rules in Shinde's favour

In a massive jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction and affirmed that there will be no impact on the current Maharashtra government. A five-judge bench pronounced the verdict while hearing a batch of petitions including one filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The five-judge constitutional bench comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. The bench also observed that it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav Thackeray's government as he resigned voluntarily, without facing a floor test, ordered by the then Governor BS Koshyari. The apex court also noted that the Governor's decision for the floor test was wrong and the Speaker appointing the whip of the Eknath Shinde group was illegal.