Shiv Sena Leader Reaches Guwahati Hotel To 'convince' Rebel MLAs To Return; Detained

In a key development, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Bhosale, who reached the Guwahati hotel to appeal to the rebel Maharashtra MLAs to return, has now been arrested by Assam police. He was taken into custody for violating security protocol and was whisked away from outside the hotel in a police van.

Speaking to reporters on his way to the police station, Bhosale said, "I don't know where the police is taking me. I am a kattar Shiv Sainik. I can give my life for Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde should support the party."

Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Satara, was present near the Radisson Blu hotel to urge party legislators to return to Maharashtra. Speaking on his detention, police officials said, "This is a sensitive area and action will be taken as per law."

Guwahati | Police detain Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, who was present near Radisson Blu hotel to urge party MLAs lodged at the hotel to return to Maharashtra



This is a sensitive area. Action will be taken as per law, say police. pic.twitter.com/eSdsB4oRL5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

"We don't know why he (Bhosale) was here. We detained him to maintain law and order. He has not been arrested. This is a sensitive area, people have come here from different parts of India. We need to ensure their security. He is free to visit the state, but we need to be aware of why he came to the hotel," officer Manabendra told the reporters.

As many as 50 MLAs, including 37 of the Shiv Sena are currently lodged at the hotel in Assam's Guwahati, according to state minister Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion in the party against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV earlier in the day, Shinde proclaimed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the 'real Shiv Sena.' Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels today. A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to the rebel MLAs.