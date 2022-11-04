Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot At In Broad Day Light In Punjab's Amritsar

In a shocking update, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri has been shot at in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar. As per inputs, the shooting took place outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting, and someone from the crowd shot Suri. As of now, two people have been detained. A .30 pistol was used to shoot at Suri.

In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. An eyewitness said that he saw two men get down from a car and fire at the Shiv Sena leader.

Yograj Sharma, President of Shiv Sena Punjab spoke to Republic, and said, "Ever since the new government has taken over, the law and order in Punjab have completely collapsed."

This is a developing story. Follow updates here: