Shiv Sena left 'Marathi manoos' in the lurch: Pravin Darekar

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar has alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has abandoned its sons-of-the soil agenda and said the BJP is the only alternative for the Marathi people.

Addressing a function organised by the Thane unit of BJP on Monday night, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council suggested that the "weakened" Sena is ignoring its shakha pramukhs or heads of local units.

"The Shiv Sena has left the 'Marathi manoos' in the lurch. Even Shakha Pramukhs, who is the strength of the Sena, are now disgruntled with the party. The Marathi manoos now has no alternative but BJP," Darekar said.

He alleged that Shiv Sainiks are not benefiting despite the party heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

"Even in MVA, Shiv Sena is trailing behind (its allies- NCP and Congress)," Darekar claimed.

He alleged that ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Jitendra Awhad (NCP) traded charges but they have failed to resolve the water woes of people in Thane.

"When I was with the Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena- the student wing of Shiv Sena- I could not get a ticket even to contest the election for the post of corporator but the BJP gave me the opportunity and made me LOP in the legislative council," Darekar added. PTI COR NSK NSK

