Shiv Sena Likely To Remove Eknath Shinde And Others From Working Committee List: Sources

As rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde's camp gets bigger, sources have informed Republic that Shiv Sena is likely to remove Shinde, Ramdas Kadam (his MLA son Yogesh Kadam is one of the rebels) and other names from the working committee list of the political party.

Sources have also informed us that a new working committee is likely to be formed, and a decision is expected by Saturday at the working committee meeting. This will be done to ensure the party or the symbol doesn't go to Eknath Shinde camp. Republic has also learnt that after the new working committee is formed, it will be notified to the Election Commission.

Shinde Camp To Move Resolution Against Dy Speaker: Sources

Meanwhile, objecting to the proposed suspension of rebel MLAs, the Shinde camp has now decided to move a resolution against the Deputy Speaker, sources told Republic. Earlier, two independent MLAs wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, asking him not to initiate action against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. Citing provisions under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, they stated that members must be given seven days' time to submit a reply to the petition for disqualification.

The letter was sent by MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Santosh Agarwal, shortly after Shiv Sena approached the Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. In their letter, the independent legislators also noted Narhari Zirwal's "inability" to disqualify MLAs, since a motion for his own removal is pending.

Pawar Could Advise Uddhav To Resign: Sources

Sources have informed Republic that NCP chief Sharad Pawar could advise the CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign. Sources close to the Nationalist Congress Party Chief have said that NCP too, understands that numbers are not in favour of Uddhav Thackeray. However, the final decision rests with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP will back his final choice irrespective of whether it's in line with Sharad Pawar's advice. The two leaders also discussed the nuances of the legal route and political position of Shiv Sena going forward. On Thursday as well, the meeting over BMC was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. He had told the corporators and other workers to keep the focus on BMC elections.

Shinde camp's majority

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & independents. The rebel MLAs on Friday welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday. This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources.