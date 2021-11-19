Shiv Sena Links Farm Laws Rollback To Politics; Says 'BJP Feared Loss In UP, Punjab Polls'

In its first reaction to the impending withdrawal of farm laws, Shiv Sena claimed that the Centre's decision was influenced by political considerations. Talking to the media on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lambasted the Union government for its purported stubbornness to heed the opposition's advice. While welcoming PM Modi's announcement, he opined that BJP caved in owing to its fear of suffering a heavy defeat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly polls. Raut also lamented that more than 400 farmers lost their lives during the agitation against the agrarian laws.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "For the first time in 7 years, the PM has listened to the voice of the nation. For the first time, he has voiced the country's Mann Ki Baat. Our farmers continued their agitation for one and a half years. Over 400 farmers lost their lives. Farmers died due to suicide and heart attack. Finally, the Centre had to withdraw the three farm laws."

"If he had listened to them one year ago, the lives of many farmers could have been saved. It was politics then and then, it didn't backtrack. We went to the place where farmers were agitating. We even met the President. But their mindset was that we won't listen to the opposition. They withdrew the farm laws due to politics. But we welcome it. It was done due to the fear of a heavy loss in the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab polls. Everyone knows the strength of farmers," he added.

आज सरकार को तीनों कृषि क़ानून वापस लेने पड़े हैं, राजनीति की वजह से यह वापस लिए गए हैं लेकिन मैं इसका स्वागत करता हूं। पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश के चुनाव में हार के डर की वजह से यह क़ानून वापस लिए हैं। सरकार के ऊपर दबाव था आखिर में किसानों की जीत हुई: संजय राउत, शिवसेना, मुंबई pic.twitter.com/Hor6SlHYOs — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 19, 2021

Rollback of farm laws

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.