Shiv Sena Links RSS Chief's 'unity' Pitch To Poll Results; Asks 'has BJP Accepted It?'

While reiterating its support for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that all Indians have the same DNA, Shiv Sena took potshots at its erstwhile ally BJP. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, July 6, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut questioned whether the saffron party had accepted the ideals propounded by Bhagwat. According to him, the RSS supremo was compelled to speak his mind on this issue owing to the electorate rejecting BJP for perpetuating the "politics of hatred" in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "What happened that compelled the Sarsanghchalak to remind Muslims about their DNA? In the last 5-6 years, the atmosphere in the country had been hijacked by hysterical people. Their agenda to win polls remained confined to riots, religious division and religious hatred irrespective of whether it is a state or Assembly election."

"The Hindus in West Bengal did not support BJP despite the party igniting the fire of Hindutva. The Hindu there remained steadfast in its support for Mamata Banerjee owing to the issues of Bengali pride. BJP couldn't win the poll by dividing Hindus and Muslims via raking up issues such as Durga Puja and Hindutva is in peril and the attack on Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar statue," he added.

Speaking to the media a day earlier, Raut said, "Mohan Bhagwat's comment is correct. It is not a wrong thing to say. We all are Indians. Our DNA is the same. No question about religion or caste arises when all of us are Indians. Our DNA is Indian."

'The DNA of all Indians is the same'

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' on Sunday, Bhagwat propagated that the DNA of all Indians is the same as they have the same ancestors. In a veiled jibe at Muslim intellectuals, he dismissed the notion that Hindus will overpower the minorities. Stressing on the virtue of being Indians first, he said, "This is a democracy. Now, nobody can talk of Hindu domination or Muslim domination. Everyone should talk about Indian domination".