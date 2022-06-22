As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to make an address on Facebook LIVE shortly after canceling the Maha Vikas Aghadi meet amid a major political turmoil, Republic has learned that Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and other close confidantes of the CM are now calling up the rebel MLAs to make an emotional appeal. Sources have also said that close party supporters and family members were urged to convince the rebel MLAs. This comes as rebel Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to hold a press meet at 7 PM later in the day.

#UddhavInCrisis | Uddhav Thackeray makes Aaditya reach out to rebel MLAs: Sources. Tune in for #LIVE rolling coverage here - https://t.co/f4vn39LUmw pic.twitter.com/bJWY5QTep1 — Republic (@republic) June 22, 2022

Republic has also learned that post-Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook LIVE, a meeting of the Shiv Sena supremo with his NCP counterpart, Sharad Pawar is likely later in the day. Though nothing as of yet has been said about Congress, even as MVA numbers in Maharashtra slide.

On the other hand, sources informed Republic that Eknath Shinde has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to show strength via video call.

Shinde Camp Retains Him As Shiv Sena Legislative Party Leader

Meanwhile, 34 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have signed a resolution under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, expressing their discontent with the party, and demanded to retain Shinde as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party. This comes after Shiv Sena sent out an ultimatum to all its MLAs ahead of an emergency meeting at 5 pm at CM's residence. Copies of the letter have been sent to the Governor, the Deputy Speaker and the Vidhan Sabha secretary. The MLAs reaffirmed that "Eknath Shinde, who was appointed as the Leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on 31.10.2019, is and continues to be the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly."

The development comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dropped a mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the state assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..." This suggests that the Uddhav Thackery-led government may dissolve the assembly as its numbers slip into a minority.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.