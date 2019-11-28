Shiv Sena Makes Vague Statement On Bullet Train Project Before Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath

Ahead of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have released their Common Minimum Programme. While speaking to the media post the release of the CMP, Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde said that the party has already decided on the Nanar petrochemical complex and the Bullet train project proposed by the BJP-Sena government back in 2017.

'Decided on Nanar and Bullet Train Project'

Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, soon after the release of the Maha Aghadi Alliance's CMP said, "The party has decided on Nanar and the bullet train project. These are both strategic decisions. Let the Cabinet sit and the CM finish his swearing-in ceremony. We will then discuss and announce our position." This comes amid speculations that the bullet train project, between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, proposed by the government back in 2017 was being called off. Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who served as a minister in the previous BJP-Sena government, had earlier said that it was okay when Gujarat and Maharashtra were one state and Mumbai was the capital, the connectivity was required then but now I don't think it is needed. The BJP-Sena government had also signed an MoU with the Railways in 2017 for the 508-km project as Maharashtra had committed to a capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore. The founding stone of the bullet train project was laid by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Common Minimum Programme

With 'secular' scripted on the first line, the unconventional alliance led by the saffron party, released the Common Minimum Program on Thursday. According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to uphold the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Indicating an explicit shift in Shiv Sena's politics, since its inception. It read, "The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

