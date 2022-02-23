Shiv Sena Miffed As ED Grills Nawab Malik; Warns 'BJP Netas Will Be Probed After 2024'

Taking umbrage at Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being questioned by the ED, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warned that the same fate awaits BJP leaders after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he indicated that the NCP leader had to suffer consequences for speaking the "truth". Moreover, Raut also accused the central investigative agencies of not taking action against BJP leaders allegedly involved in wrongdoings.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Nawab Malik is a senior leader of Maharashtra. Nawab Malik is a Cabinet Minister. Nawab Malik speaks the truth. You have seen how he speaks the truth. The way in which the ED officials took him away from his house is a challenge for the Maharashtra government. The central agency officials come to our Maharashtra and take away a Minister. You can conduct a probe. Everyone is under investigation after digging up some old issues. After 2024, even you (BJP leaders) will be probed. Keep this in mind. I am ready to suffer the consequences for what I am saying."

"BJP's Kirit Somaiya has submitted papers about many people who are now in BJP pertaining to bogus companies and corruption. What happened to them? They are not issued summons. They were put in the washing machine. ED and CBI don't go to their houses. Who was saving ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal for so many years? Which family is standing with Rishi Agarwal like a rock? I will take more names. In the coming days, I will make all these revelations," he added.

ED grills Nawab Malik

Sources revealed that a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence at about 7 am in the morning and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. As per sources, his alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the ED and hence his questioning was necessitated. As per reports, his statement is being recorded under the PMLA.