In a new twist in Maharashtra politics on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar batted for an alliance with BJP in the state even as his party has allied with Congress and NCP. A three-time MLA, Sattar quit Congress before the 2019 Assembly polls and was set to join BJP after a meeting with then CM Devendra Fadnavis.

However, he eventually won from the Sillod constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket and was inducted into the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as a Minister of State. After discussing highway projects in the Marathwada region with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he opined that the tie-up can be based on the Bihar formula.

This was a reference to BJP letting Nitish Kumar continue as the Bihar CM after the 2020 Assembly polls despite the party winning 74 seats in comparison to JD(U)'s 43 seats.

Moreover, the Maharashtra MoS was quoted by PTI as saying, "If Gadkari decides to build the bridge between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, he can approach Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and request him. Only Uddhav saheb can take a decision on an alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP".

Gadkari is perceived to have good ties with the Thackeray family, having served as the PWD Minister in the first Sena-BJP government from 1995-1999.

BJP-Shiv Sena split & MVA formation

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly elections, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition.

After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar put in his papers, after which he was followed by Devendra Fadnavis, who too announced his resignation. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on 28 November 2019.

Before Sattar, another Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also called for rapprochement with the saffron party citing Congress' decision to go solo in the next polls. Moreover, he claimed that NCP is poaching workers and leaders of Shiv Sena.