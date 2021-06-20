Shiv Sena MLA Urges CM Uddhav To Ally With BJP Again; Accuses Cong-NCP Of Poaching

Even as tussle continues between MVA constituents, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has urged his party chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with BJP again. At present, he is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. On Sunday, Republic TV accessed an explosive letter written by Sarnaik to the Maharashtra CM dated June 9.

Describing him as the "number one" Chief Minister in the country, he lauded Thackeray for his successful handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Pratap Sarnaik added, "Congress is adopting the stance of going solo. On the other hand, NCP is poaching leaders and workers of Shiv Sena instead of other parties. I also want to bring to your notice that some Ministers and officers have joined hands with the ruling party at the Centre without your knowledge to ensure that the central investigative agencies do not go after them".

Quoting unnamed MLAs, he claimed that the Sena legislators cannot get their work done despite having Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. He opined that rapprochement with PM Modi will ensure that the harassment endured by him, Ravindra Waikar and Anil Parab will come to an end. According to the Ovala-Majiwada MLA, the central agencies are also targeting their family members and slapping false charges against them. Moreover, Pratap Sarnaik stressed that he is fighting a legal battle along with his kin for the last 7 months without the help of any leader or the state government.

The letter added, "The Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai, Thane and other cities are scheduled next year. Even though our alliance with BJP no longer exists, personal connection and affection for many BJP leaders remain the same for many Shiv Sena leaders. It will be wise to repair the relationship before it gets worse. I feel that this will benefit workers like me and Shiv Sena in the future. Saheb, you will take an appropriate decision."

Here is a copy of the letter:

Shiv Sena breaks alliance with BJP

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the State, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.