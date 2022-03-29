Shiv Sena MLA & Ex-Maha Minister Alleges 'secondary Treatment' By MVA Allies NCP, Congress

In a key development, several Shiv Sena leaders have expressed umbrage over the last few days and claimed that they receive "secondary" treatment in Maharashtra's ruling coalition - Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). On Monday, Sena MLA and former state minister Tanaji Sawant also made a similar claim and stated that there was a perception among his senior leaders that the party was getting "secondary" treatment in the ruling coalition. Moreover, he also added that the same was reflected in the recent state budget that was presented by finance minister and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

During his address in Maharashtra's Solapur, Sawant claimed that the departments headed by the NCP got 57% to 60% of the total allocations earmarked in the budget for 2022-23. Sawant further added that the saffron party headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was getting secondary treatment across the state.

There is a common view among us (all senior leaders of Shiv Sena) that the party is getting secondary treatment (in MVA) & same was reflected in the state Budget: Tanaji Sawant, Shiv Sena MLA from Osmanabad dist in an address to party workers in Solapur yesterday.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/X89i3SV1y7 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

He also claimed that inside the total budget, the NCP-led departments got 57% to 60% allocation, whereas those headed by Congress ministers got 30% to 35%, while the Shiv Sena's share in fund allotments was reduced to just 16%.

"Be it from Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada or Vidharba, the party (Shiv Sena) is getting secondary treatment and the same was reflected in the state budget. The higher and technical education portfolio is with Shiv Sena, and of the 16 per cent allocations, 6 per cent is spent on salaries...what about allocation for development?," he quipped

'NCP biggest beneficiary of power in MVA; Shiv Sena workers facing discrimination': Sena MP

Earlier on March 22, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne alleged that the NCP is the "biggest beneficiary" of power in Maharashtra while workers of Shiv Sena, which heads the state government, are facing discrimination. The Sena MP further claimed that the NCP activists raised a demand that he vacate his Maval Lok Sabha seat in the Pune district for Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and be sent to Rajya Sabha.