Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale's Car Meets With Accident; No Injuries Reported

On Monday, the Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale's car met with an accident in Mumbai. Republic TV has learnt that the accident took place between Ghatkopar and Mantralaya freeway. Eight vehicles collided with each other including Gogawale's car on the Freeway Bridge in Mumbai near Wadibandar. However, no injuries were reported.

According to sources, Gogawale was on his way to Mantralaya this morning when the car he was travelling on met with an accident. The accident took place when the vehicle ahead of him applied brakes suddenly. In pictures released later, Gogawale's white Fortuner car can be seen damaged from the front and back due to the collision. Another car behind the legislator's car was also damaged.

After the accident, Bharatshet Gogavale spoke to the media and stated that eight vehicles collided with each other but no one was hurt and everybody was safe.

(Image: Republic)