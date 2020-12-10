Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Grilled By ED For 6 Hours In Money-laundering Probe

Exiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer after being questioned for over six hours, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, said that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. The ED had issued to summons to Sarnaik in connection to a money-laundering case against private security firm TOPS group. Sarnaik said that if there was corruption in TOPS group, it must be unearthed.

Money laundering case: Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reaches ED office after multiple summons

Sena MLA questioned by ED for 6 hours

"I was called by the ED officers. I have come here after two summons because there were some reasons due to which I could not come before. I have answered all the questions they asked be it political, business-related or personal. I did not feel that there was anything wrong in this case. I told them that if there was some corruption with TOPS Security, it should come out in public. They have my full co-operation in this case," said Sarnaik.

Sarnaik summoned by ED

Sarnaik and his son Vihang have been summoned multiple times for their alleged connections with private security firm TOPS group, which is under the ED scanner. Previously, Sarnaik did not answer the ED summons citing that he was quarantined. On November 26, the agency arrested Sarnaik's close associate Amit Chandole, who has now been remanded to judicial custody. As per reports, the agency is likely to move the Bombay High Court, seeking Chandole's custody for more days.

ED conducts raids at Sarnaik's premises

On November 25, the ED carried out searches at the offices and residential premises associated with Pratap Sarnaik and TOPS group. 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane were raided, with the agency seizing electronic evidence including a computer. Subsequently, Sarnaik's son Vihang was taken to the ED office in Mumbai and interrogated for nearly five hours, regarding alleged transactions from foreign locations and the money trail.

Terming the raids as "dirty politics", Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will remain in power for the next 25 years. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also slammed the Centre for seeking to “demoralise the ruling alliance”. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that some Shiv Sena leaders have been involved in corruption. Meanwhile, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis opined that it would have been appropriate for Sarnaik to appear before the investigative agency and clear his position on the allegations against him.

