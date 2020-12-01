Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Son Vihang Receive Fresh Summons In Money Laundering Case

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has been summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while his son Vihang Sarnaik was summoned for the fourth time for questioning in an alleged money laundering case, an official said on Tuesday.

The ED had quizzed Vihang for five hours on November 24 after he was detained during the raids at the premises of Pratap Sarnaik and Top Securities Group. Subsequently, he was summoned again for further questioning in the matter on November 25, 26, and 27, but he failed to appear before the agency.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, who went under quarantine after the ED raided his residence, has been summoned again on Thursday. Presently, there is no communication between Pratap and the ED over the summons and it is not known whether Pratap will answer the summon on Thursday.

Last week, the economic offences watchdog arrested a close associate of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in the alleged money laundering case related to a private company named 'Tops Securities Group'.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Tops Securities, was arrested after the ED conducted raids at around 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane on November 24. The agency has found evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

Opposition attacks Shiv Sena

Following Chandole's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused the Maharashtra government of protecting its MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a "Rs 175 crore MMRDA Security Contract Fraud."

Earlier, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Sarnaik and said, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." The statement came despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On the other hand, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar had said.

