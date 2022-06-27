Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil Denies Joining Eknath Shinde's Camp; Stands With Uddhav, Aaditya

Denying claims that he had defected from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, Rahul Vedprakash Patil has clarified that he is not enroute to Guwahati where the Shinde camp currently has the support of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs.

In his clarification, Patil wrote, "The news that I went to Guwahati on various news channels is completely false. From the very first moment of this struggle, I have stood firmly with Shiv Sena party chief @OfficeofUT Saheb and Yuvasena chief @AUThackeray Saheb."

Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil calls rebels 'traitors'

The Parbhani MLA was with Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday evening addressing Yuva Sena workers.

Standing beside Aaditya Thackeray, Patil, in an Instagram reel shared by him, is seen slamming the rebel legislators. "I'm working with Aaditya Thackeray since 2012. I'm two time MLA. No one needs to teach us Hindutva. We will not sit in silence till the gaddars are defeated," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the number of legislators in the Eknath Shinde camp swelled to 39, including nine ministers, increasing troubles for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress.

This development comes even as the Supreme court granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena legislators to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker by July 12, 5.30 pm. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 11.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the Shinde camp is likely to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test, stating that they have no confidence in the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP may also move for the appointment of a Protem Speaker.