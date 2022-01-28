Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday responded to the Supreme Court's order quashing the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs by Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government claiming that before a deeper clarification, the announcement was 'not enforceable.' Speaking to Republic TV, Jadhav who was on the chair when the suspension was announced, said that the Supreme Court had interfered in the workings of the state Assembly, which went against the spirit of the four pillars of democracy.

"We were not expecting that the Supreme Court will interfere in the working of a state assembly. According to the 4 pillars of our democracy, there are 2 pillars of a legislature and the judiciary, and none can interfere in the matters of the other. We expect that kind of a democracy. But a decision taken in the Assembly has been revoked by the SC, this is going to affect the entire nation. Every Assembly, Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha will be affected by the SC decision," said Bhaskar Jadhav.

"This can not be implemented easily. A clarification is needed, whether this is just for the Maharashtra Assembly or all Assemblies/Parliaments. Till then, its effect will not be there. I don't think it will be implemented. Supreme Court has overruled the rights of a state Assembly," he added.

Supreme Court Revokes 1-yr Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

In a huge setback for the MVA government on Friday, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing their plea against their suspension for a period of one year. In the operative portion of their order, the SC dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" and "illegal".

The bench ruled, "We have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and to declare the impugned resolution directing suspension of the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 is non est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is thus, declared to be ineffective, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed".