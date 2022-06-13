Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande Moves HC Against ECI Holding His Rajya Sabha Vote Invalid

Challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI)'s decision declaring his vote to be held invalid in Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Monday approached the Bombay High Court. His petition is listed to be heard on June 15.

In his petition filed through advocate Ajinkya Udane, Kande said that the ECI's decision discharging his vote has induced grave prejudice to his dignity and reputation and sought High Court to set aside EC's decision.

According to the plea, Kande had gone to the electoral hall at Vidhan Bhawan to exercise his vote and made the necessary endorsement on the ballot paper. He, according to rules, showed the ballot to Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu who had issued a whip for the elections, it added.

"It is alleged by MLA Yogesh Sagar that the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to the whip of another political party. This is not true and the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to only Sunil Prabhu and not to any other political party. Sagar ought to have raised this objection at that time and not after Kande left the electoral hall," the petition said.

Moreover, the plea claimed that the election officer of the poll station had called Sagar's allegations factually incorrect and that the Sena legislator's vote was valid.

However, later in the day, several BJP leaders met EC raising the same grievance. "No notice was given to the petitioner (Kande) and without seeking Kande's response, the ECI thought it fit to interfere with the decision taken by the election officer and held Kande's vote as invalid," the petition said.

Rajya Sabha: Big win for BJP in Maharashtra

In a tight contest for a total of six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on Friday, Sena's Sanjay Pawar was defeated by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik. Shiv and its allies Congress and NCP won one seat each while BJP won all three seats.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik won from BJP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-contested polls.

Following the win, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra." However, Shiv Sena called it a "mandate of horse-trading."