Shiv Sena MLA Threatens Chiplun Flood Victim As She Seeks Financial Aid From CM Thackeray

As Chiplun suffers hit by torrential floods, a resident was seen pleading to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday to help her financially. In the video which has now gone viral, the woman is seen lashing out at Thackeray telling him to cut two-month salaries of MLAs if needed, but help the flood victims as they had lost everything. Maharashtra has seen 36 deaths due to a landslide triggered by floods and 129 people displaced in the past week.

In the video, the teary-eyed woman says to Thackeray, "Do something but help us. Water reached till my home's roof, have lost everything. If needed, cut two months salaries of MLAs, but help us." A patient Thackeray is heard saying, "Yes, I will do".

Irked at the suggestion, Shiv Sena's Chiplun MLA Bhaskar Jadhav says, "MLAs will give 5-6 months' salaries if needed. But it will be of no use". As the woman continues to lament, Jadhav warns her son, "Make your mother understand" and raises his hand to hit the woman, but is stopped by leaders around him.

Slamming the MLA's misbehaviour, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya expressed surprise at how Jadhav threatened the woman in front of the visiting CM. Highlighting Shiv Sena's hooliganism, Somaiya condemned the Thackeray government. Incidentally, Jadhav, while presiding over an Assembly session, suspended 12 BJP MLAs after they approached the Well and allegedly misbehaved and threatened Jadhav.

On Saturday, NDRF informed that a total of 34 teams are engaged at different locations in rescue and relief operations, including Ratnagiri, Palghar, Satara, Raigad, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg in coordination with the Maharashtra administration. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and armed forces have so far rescued over 1,000 people from over 300 families in Ratnagiri, Palghar and Kolhapur districts. More than 129 people have been displaced so far in Maharashtra, out of which around 36 deaths were reported from Raigad alone.

Thackeray, who visited Chiplun and Taliye, has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of people who died in landslides triggered by floods. At Taliye he said, "You have faced a major tragedy. Hence, right now, you just need to take care of yourself. Leave the rest to the Government. We will ensure that everyone is rehabilitated and compensated for their losses.” Thackeray is scheduled to visit Patan and Satara later in the day.