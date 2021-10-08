Shiv Sena Mocks BJP's 'single-largest Party' Reasoning As MVA Sweeps Local Body Bypolls

After BJP expressed satisfaction over its performance despite MVA sweeping the Maharashtra local body by-elections, Shiv Sena took a swipe at its former ally. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut countered ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' argument that the support for BJP is increasing as compared to the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the former emerged as the single-largest party. Taking a dig at BJP, Raut highlighted that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had done well despite "politically motivated" action by the central investigative agencies.

Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "There is no reason to be unhappy about BJP winning 22 (Zilla Parishad) seats, what should be implied from the fact that the same BJP has lost many seats in the bypolls? In the Assembly polls too, BJP emerged as the single-largest party. BJP's 105 MLAs were elected but BJP is now functioning as a strong opposition party. So, anyone is free to do any analysis of the Zilla Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti bypolls but the people will not accept the opposition party's argument."

"BJP could not gain despite MVA parties fighting separately in many places. This means that the people have kept BJP in check. BJP did not leave any opportunity in maligning the MVA government. They kept levelling several allegations including corruption. They put pressure on MVA Ministers and leaders by using ED, CBI and IT. Even then, BJP could not succeed," he added.

Local body by-election results

In its verdict dated March 4, the Supreme Court struck down 27 percent OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. As a consequence, 85 seats in 6 Zilla Parishads- Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 144 Panchayat Samiti seats fell vacant. After a delay owing to the COVID-19 situation, the State Election Commission finally conducted the by-elections on October 5. While candidates in 1 ZP seat and 2 Panchayat Samiti seats won unopposed, the SEC announced the results for the other seats on October 6.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the ZP bypolls with 22 seats followed by Congress (19), NCP (15) and Shiv Sena (12). Thus, the Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to win 46 out of 85 seats on offer. Most importantly, Congress retained the Nagpur ZP increasing its tally by two more seats. As far as the Panchayat Samitis are concerned, Congress bagged 36 seats as compared to BJP that could win 33 seats. As Shiv Sena and NCP secured a victory in 23 and 18 seats respectively, the MVA won a total of 73 of 144 seats.