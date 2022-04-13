Shiv Sena Mocks Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Ultimatum; 'Don't Need Lessons On Hindutva'

Hitting out at MNS president Raj Thackeray, after his Thane rally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that no one needs to teach his party about Hindutva. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai on Wednesday, he also snubbed the MNS supremo by asserting that only the late Balasaheb Thackeray had the power to give ultimatums in Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut claimed that BJP is using Raj Thackeray as it doesn't have the gumption of taking the MVA government head-on. On this occasion, he also questioned his silence on the allegations against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The siren has gone off after BJP has given him a license. For one and a half years, the party's siren was silent. No one needs to teach us anything about Hindutva. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood. It flows in its veins. Whenever there has been an attack on Hindus, BJP and BJP's new siren were not there. I, Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and the entire Shiv Sena have been fighting for Hindutva."

"When the lamp extinguishes, it comes bigger. We should ignore such things in politics. Those who are not able to fight Maha Vikas Aghadi or Shiv Sena face to face use such tactics. They force such people to talk against us after giving us strength," he added.

Addressing Raj Thackeray's criticism that he uses abusive language, Raut clarified, "If he had analysed why I used abusive language for Kirit Somaiya, he could have understood my plight as a Marathi-speaking person. This same person- Kirit Somaiya had gone to the court to demand that Marathi should not be a compulsory language in the school curriculum in Mumbai and Maharashtra. I used abusive language against this person as he had moved court against Maharashtra and Marathi. Kirit Somaiya and non-Marathi-speaking builders in Mumbai have prepared a presentation to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra."

Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance, when the right time comes, I'll surely answer on it, I've the answer for every question: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeakers in mosques pic.twitter.com/D60x9ARgSs — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to MVA

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on Tuesday, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3 failing which MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, " I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".