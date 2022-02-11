Shiv Sena MP Calls Out Rana Ayyub Over Charity Fund Scandal; Demands Probe Into The Matter

The Shiv Sena slammed journalist Rana Ayyub a day after her name came under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner in an alleged charity fund scandal. Without naming Ayyub directly, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that the money was collected to help the poor, following which fake bills were allegedly prepared to claim expenses on relief work. Chaturvedi added that the money was used for "personal travel by air" which was instead shown as 'expense'.

Collected money to help the poor.

Fake bills prepared to claim expenses on relief work.

Expenses made for personal travel by air claimed as expense

Donated some part of the money collected into PMCares fund after abusing him 24/7



Still calls self victim. Well okay. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 11, 2022

Additionally, the Shiv Sena leader lambasted Ayyub for donating some amount of the money to the PM Cares Fund even as she "abused him 24/7". In her concluding remarks, Chaturvedi scoffed at Ayyub for playing the victim card. Priyanka Chaturvedi said that if the money was misused then an investigation should be carried out into the matter.

A large amount of money was collected as a donation during #COVID19 when she (journalist Rana Ayyub) said that she will help poor people. If the money was misused then an investigation should be carried out: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pic.twitter.com/TD6v4Ucz7J — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Rana Ayyub under ED scanner for misusing charity funds

On Thursday, journalist Rana Ayyub's name came under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner in an alleged charity fund scandal, with Rs 1.77 crore in an account being attached. The scandal is related to the three campaigns that were started by the journalist - Funds for slum dwellers and farmers (April- May 2020), Relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra (June- Sept 2020), and Help for Covid-19 impacted people in India (May-June 2021). Ayyub is said to have raised crores of rupees via the crowdfunding portal 'Ketto.org'.

The ED's provisional attachment order states that an FIR was registered by the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad against Rana Ayyub for commission of offences under Sections of the IPC, Information Technology Amendment Act and Black Money act. It alleged that she had "illegally acquired money from the general public in the name of charity". The FIR was registered on the basis of a Ghaziabad resident's complaint, dated 28.08.2021.

"Funds totalling to Rs. 2,69,44,680/-were raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub. These funds were withdrawn in the bank accounts of her sister/father. Out of this amount, Rs.72,01,786/- was withdrawn in her own bank account , Rs. 37,15,072/- was withdrawn in her sister Iffat Shaikh’s account and Rs 1,60,27,822/- was withdrawn in her father Mohd Ayyub Waquif’s bank account. All these funds from her sister’s and father’s account were subsequently transferred in her own account," the provisional order read. "Rana Ayyub submitted information/documents of expense to the tune of Rs. 31,16,770/-,however after verification of the claimed expenses, it surfaced that the actual expenses to the tune of Rs. 17,66,970/-. Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Ms. Rana Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expense for relief work," it added.

The Central agency has also stated that during the course of its investigation, it emerged that the funds were raised in the "name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner and the funds were not utilised completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised.”