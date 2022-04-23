Shiv Sena MP Denounces Ravi & Navneet Rana's 'absurd' Protest; Justifies Couple's Arrest

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut condemned the protests by independent leaders Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana and deemed Mumbai Police's action against the couple completely justified. Speaking to Republic TV, Raut asserted that the Ranas attempted to provoke unrest, noting that they could have recited Hanuman Chalisa either at their Amravati residence or a temple. "To visit Mumbai just to recite Hanuman Chalisa before Matoshree (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence) is absurdity. Their intention was clear that they had to make the two (religious) factions fight each other, so the police took action against them", Raut said.

When asked why the couple was apprehended despite their protest being called off, Raut said, "The cancellation of the protest was inevitable but (they were arrested because) their intent was not noble as they were trying to create a rift between two communities. And in this situation, whatever action necessary has been taken". The Ratnagiri MP also explained why the Ranas were allowed to reach Mumbai and not stopped in Amravati itself, saying that Shiv Sena has no problem with anyone visiting the capital. He, however, added that attempting to protest near a Shiv Sena temple was total craziness and reiterated that the couple should have stayed back at home.

Raut also alleged that they (Ravi-Navneet) have entered politics through forgery and added they have attempted to cause unrest in the past as well. "Today the government has shown them that this won't work".

Hanuman Chalisa controversy

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana had announced to demonstrate against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree amid Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s ultimatum over loudspeaker ban. However, the duo later said that they are calling off the protests as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. After the couple announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa, several Shiv Sena party workers gathered outside Matoshree to stop the duo from going ahead. Furthermore, many others gathered in front of the couple's residence and started protesting against them. The Ranas alleged that Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack their house.

The couple was arrested by police in Mumbai later and have been brought to Khar police station. Meanwhile, the Ranas have filed an FIR against the Maharashtra CM, Sanjay Raut, state Minister Anil Parab and 500 Shiv Sena workers.