Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Lambasts Shinde Camp: 'They Are Bodies Whose Souls & Minds Died'

Amid the rebellion by the legislators of the party, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the present crisis is an opportunity to resurrect the party. The leader also slammed the rebel Eknath Shinde camp and said that their souls and minds died.

Addressing Sena cadres in Mumbai's Dahisar, Raut said, "We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust...These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem."

He added, "The people who put several years to set up this sanghatana (Shiv Sena) and took it forward, how can you hijack this Shiv Sena?"

Raut's reply to Assam CM

On Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement that anyone can come and stay in the state, Raut said, "I'm planning to take 20 rooms in Radisson Blu hotel (where rebels are staying). Will he be able to provide it? I have also sent an official mail to Assam CM and the tourism department."

He stated that the Radisson Blu hotel looks like Big Boss's set. "They are sitting, drinking, playing and some people will get eliminated. Till when you will hide in Guwahati? One day you have to come to Chowpatty (in Mumbai)."

The Shinde Camp, which presently has the support of 38 Sena MLAs, may swell to 39 after another MLA Uday Samant has flown to Guwahati. Visuals of the leader sitting in a chartered plane have also emerged.

With Uday Samant, the Shinde camp has nine ministers, including Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Shamburaje Desai, Dada Bhuse Rajendra Yedravkar (Independent - made minister from Sena quota), Abdul Sattar, Bachu Kadu (Independent - made minister from Sena quota) and Sandipanrao Bhumre.

(With PTI inputs)