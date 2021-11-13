Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Says Party Needs To 'think Differently' Even As It Leads MVA

Shiv Sena leader and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the party "will have to think differently for itself" even as it leads Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Raut was speaking at an event to felicitate Shiv Sena workers. Additionally, Raut reiterated his confidence that Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would lead the country someday.

However, Raut cautioned that 'politics is changeable'. The Shiv Sena leader maintained that his party will have to think differently while working to gain the faith of every community. Speaking on the party's recent victory in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll, he stated that the Shiv Sena moved out and won outside Maharashtra and asserted confidence that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will 'surely lead the nation'.

"Politics is changeable. What is today, may not be tomorrow. So while we are with the MVA, we also have to think differently. While the party is changing, we must work to gain the faith of every community," he said "We will now go to Gujarat, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. We were late to go out of the state but the step was powerful. One day, Uddhav Thackeray will lead the nation. At that time, Maharashtra should be with us," he added

'Sena will occupy the highest position in 2024': Sanjay Raut

This is not the first time where Sanjay Raut has remarked that Sena will be in power at the Centre. Ahead of the Dussehra rally this year, he had proclaimed that the party "will occupy the highest place in the Centre in 2024." Sanjay Raut said that such a victory will be an important front in national politics.

"In 2024, the politics of the country will have completely changed. You will see a different sun shining in national politics. Your money, your terror, your deception will not work in 2024. In 2024, Shiv Sena will have the highest position in the Centre and will be an important front in national politics," Raut had said.

Uddhav Thackeray calls BJP 'future friend'

Earlier in September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made a 'former friend, future friend' remark directed towards its ex-ally Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Thackeray was present at an event in Maharashtra's Aurangabad and was referring to BJP leader Raosaheb Danve. Hinting at a possible resurgence of the alliance between Sena and BJP, Thackeray had said "my former friend-and if we come together again, then future friend."

(With inputs from PTI)