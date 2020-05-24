Shiv Sena MP Writes To Thane DM Seeking Free COVID-19 Tests For Prison Police Staff

As COVID-19 cases surged to 1,757 in Thane, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare wrote a letter to District Magistrate Rajesh Narvekar seeking facility of free COVID-19 testing for police staff at Thane prison.

In his letter to the District Magistrate, the Shiv Sena MP pointed out several instances where prison inmates have tested positive for the virus. He said it is important for the safety of policemen and their families that they be tested for the disease in order to prevent its spread. Vichare also demanded that other jail staff and suspected inmates should also be tested for COVID-19.

The move comes as the number of Police personnel testing positive for the deadly disease has increased significantly in the state.

READ | Thane: Woman Constable Dies On Day She Tests COVID-19 Positive

1,671 Maharashtra Police Personnel Infected By COVID-19

Across Maharashtra, the number of police personnel infected with the COVID-19 has propelled to 1671 and a total of 18 deaths have been reported in the state police force so far.

Data received on Saturday stated, in the last 24 hours, five police personnel tested positive with the deadly Coronavirus across Maharashtra, which includes 174 cases at officer level and 1497 police personnel. Total 18 police personnel have died so far due to COVID-19 including one police officer and 17 policemen.

The report also stated that until now, 541 members of the police force, including 42 officers and 499 police personnel, have recovered and been discharged. Total police active cases are now 1,112.

READ | COVID-19: Thane City Cases Reach 1,757, Navi Mumbai 1,487

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 44,582 positive COVID-19 cases so far. Of these, the number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city reached 1,757 after 197 people tested positive on Friday. The figure for Navi Mumbai was 1,487 with 65 additions to the infection tally, an official said. In Thane municipal corporation limits, the worst-hit was Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar with 499 cases, while Mumbra and Wagle had over 200 cases each, he added.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation added 57 cases to its tally, taking the total COVID-19 count to 699, the official informed. The count in neighbouring Palghar district was 496, officials said.

READ | Maharashtra Breaches Its Earlier Single-highest One-day COVID-19 Tally With 2940 New Cases

READ | 1,671 Maharashtra Police Personnel Infected By COVID-19, 18 Dead So Far

(With inputs from agencies)