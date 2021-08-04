Shiv Sena MP Terms Centre As 'master Of Jumlas' Over Not Discussing Pegasus Issue

On Monday, August 3, Shiva Sena MP Arvind Sawant termed the central government as 'master of giving jumlas' and said that it gives dates for discussion of issues being raised by the Opposition, then they will allow the Parliament to function and maintain decorum in both the Houses.

Referring to Pegasus as a 'serious' issue, Sawant stated that the Centre is only giving false statements on holding discussions but is actually not willing to discuss it.

Further commenting on BJP's work as Opoosition, Shiv Sena MP told ANI, "When the BJP was in the opposition, they did not allow the proceedings of the House to continue for a month demanding investigation and debate on the 2G scam and the coal scam. Why are these people again raising questions on the uproar of the opposition today?"

Pegasus issue and BJP

Sawant said, "Modi government is a master in giving jumlas. Pegasus is a serious issue. The government is just saying for the sake of saying that the issue will be discussed, but when will it actually be discussed, nobody knows. Today we have given an adjournment motion in both Houses. If the government gives us a date of discussion on the issues we are raising, then we will let the Parliament function and maintain decorum in the Houses".

For the past few days, both the Houses of the Parliament have remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalist, politicians, and other eminent personalities among other issues including farm laws, inflation, and fuel price hike.

Speaking on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sawant said, "Pawar sahib has met Amit Shah regarding issues concerning the Konkan region and Maharashtra. The coalition government of Maharashtra has completed 2 years. This government will complete 5 years. People only make vague statements. Nothing will get affected due to their statements. This Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will definitely complete its term."

On August 3, Pawar had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. According to sources, sugar co-operatives and disaster management systems were among the two main issues discussed in the meeting.

(With ANi inputs)

(Image credit: PTI)