Shiv Sena MP Writes To Amit Shah On Targeted Killings In Kashmir; Seeks Adequate Security

Amid the spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest on Friday in Jammu demanding peace and security in the valley. Additionally, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding adequate security for the Hindu community residing in Kashmir.

In her letter, Chaturvedi stated that the recent incidents have created a sense of fear, vulnerability and insecurity among the minorities, especially Kashmiri Pandits. The Shiv Sena MP urged the Home Ministry to order an investigation by competent agencies and sought compensation for family and Government job.

"I request you to provide adequate security to the Hindu community in Kashmir immediately. Considering the gravity of the situation, I also request you to order an investigation into the recent targeted killings by a competent agency and grant adequate compensation to the family of the victims and a government job to one family member, in case the victim was the sole breadwinner of the family. The Hindu community in the valley has suffered long enough. It is the duty of the Government to ensure their safety and provide them with adequate welfare measures," the letter stated.

Shiv Sena stages protest in Jammu amid targeted killings

The members of Shiv Sena staged a protest in Jammu and stated that the current government has failed to ensure the safety of the minorities and maintain law and order situation in the Valley. They demanded that those days of brotherhood and peace should be returned amid the increasing acts of terrorism.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Manish Sahni, Shiv Sena's J&K president said that the situation in Kashmir has worsened and recited a few lines in Hindi, a rough translation of which reads, "Someone return those days of peace, those days of brotherhood, those days of happiness. Kashmir was heaven on earth, which used to be the crown of the country, today every person in the country is looking for that Kashmir".

"Minority communities are being targeted continuously. Today, not only minorities, each and every person living in the Kashmir Valley are spending their life in fear of terror. The government has failed to prevent targeted killings and terrorist activities in the valley. On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah promised from the floor of the House that now it is the turn of the POJK to become a part of India. So far, nothing has been done to restore peace in Kashmir. Our demand is that all BJP leaders, including the Home Minister, who had promised peace in Jammu and Kashmir should resign," said Manish Sahni.

Amit Shah chairs security meet; L-G Manoj Sinha arrives in Delhi

Amid targeted killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived in New Delhi to attend the high-level meeting that will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. This is the third high-level meeting within a span of one week as the spate of targeted killings has increased in the valley.

Apart from J&K L-G Sinha, Raw chief Samath Goyal, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior security officers will also be a part of this meeting. It is pertinent to mention that this is the eighth attack on a minority in a span of 21 days.

This meeting comes a day after Amit Shah held a meeting with NSA Doval on Thursday, June 2, in order to discuss the security concerns in the Valley. On June 1, L-G Manoj Sinha, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, and DG's of Security Agencies were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the backdrop of targeted killings in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started relocating to ensure their safety amid killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam.

(Image: Republic/@Priyanka_Office/Twitter)